Today, 02:15 PM   #1
Optimus Puto
Generation 1
Join Date: Apr 2016
Location: canada
Posts: 58
Looking to buy g1 silver Apex armor
It's a long shot but.... if any 1 has this part , pls contact me...... THE SILVER APEX ARMOR piece from the reissue Powe master Optimus Prime.


Thank u
