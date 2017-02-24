Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
New Hasbro Transformers Logo Trademark Filed At USPTO


United States Patent And Trademark Office has received a new filing from Hasbro. The application contains a new logo under the usual category where all other Transformers Trademarks fall under. The logo contains two halves of Autobot and Decepticon insignia fused into one. A similar logo was used by Hasbro and Takara several occasions before, including Transformers: Armada Sideways and Micron Legends Scourge. A name has not been given to the logo, but we can call it the AutoCon logo for the time being. Filing Details: Trademark ID: 87341865 Filed Date: Feb. 20, 2017 Owner: Hasbro, Inc. Category: &#187; Continue Reading.

The post New Hasbro Transformers Logo Trademark Filed At USPTO appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



