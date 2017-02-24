Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 01:10 PM
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,079
Transformers Legends Lio Convoy In Hand Images


Care of @Alfes2010 and @udukinohana on Twitter, we have an in-hand look at Lio Convoy or “Leo Prime” as he is also known. This latest release in Takara-Tomy’s Transformers Legends line is the Japanese release of the Alpha Trion mold, recolored to resemble the leader from the 1998 cel-animated Beast Wars show, Beast Wars Second, which was only aired in Japan. He’s looking pretty sharp, as you can see from these pics, and sports some cool details, such as the Headmaster being decoed to resemble Lio’s protoform design from the first episode of Beast Wars Second. This release &#187; Continue Reading.

