on Twitter, we have an in-hand look at Lio Convoy or “Leo Prime” as he is also known. This latest release in Takara-Tomy’s Transformers Legends line is the Japanese release of the Alpha Trion mold, recolored to resemble the leader from the 1998 cel-animated Beast Wars show, Beast Wars Second, which was only aired in Japan. He’s looking pretty sharp, as you can see from these pics, and sports some cool details, such as the Headmaster being decoed to resemble Lio’s protoform design from the first episode of Beast Wars Second. This release » Continue Reading.
