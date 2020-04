Today, 10:05 AM #1 UsernamePrime Custom User Title Prime Join Date: Jan 2020 Location: Ontario Posts: 119 TF Collecting during the Pandemic Can't hit the streets to do a sweep of local toy stores. Shipping is crazy delayed for the most part. Distribution to stores is worse than ever. Ordering from overseas will take forever to arrive and exchange rates are garbage at present. An economy that's been shut down means penny pinching where possible for the vast majority. Has collecting become a boredom/burden? Do you look at your collection now and smile or have you re-evaluated priorities in light of world circumstance?



Would love to hear about peoples opinions on their own collection/collecting during this time.



*Lifted this convo from a Bobby Skullface vid and from a recent board post about orders/shipping during this time*

List of TF figures I'm looking to buy:



right now i look at it this way personally - is getting a toy worth potentially getting sick and dying? no. so local sweeps is out for me.

If i go to Walmart for my once every 2 weeks food run, I check what they have. Otherwise toys are on hold atm.



If i go to Walmart for my once every 2 weeks food run, I check what they have. Otherwise toys are on hold atm. Today, 10:32 AM #3 TRUCKvsGUN . Join Date: Apr 2015 Location: Toronto Posts: 716 Re: TF Collecting during the Pandemic This is a time to appreciate what you've already got. Transform your toys, catalogue them, open anything you've still got misb, change up your display area, prepare your sales list for later. There's lots to do beyond adding to the collection.



As for adding to the collection, we're between generations waves. There's the Walmart Netflix repaints but that's just trickling in, and will probably be on sale later, like their 35th repaints are now.

POTP Onyx Prime __________________Botcon 2006 Dawn of Futures Past Boxed SetMP-01 MatrixPOTP Onyx Prime Today, 10:47 AM #4 GotBot Animated Join Date: Feb 2016 Location: Newfoundland and Labrador Posts: 1,552 Re: TF Collecting during the Pandemic Quote: TRUCKvsGUN Originally Posted by This is a time to appreciate what you've already got. Transform your toys, catalogue them, open anything you've still got misb, change up your display area, prepare your sales list for later. There's lots to do beyond adding to the collection.



As for adding to the collection, we're between generations waves. There's the Walmart Netflix repaints but that's just trickling in, and will probably be on sale later, like their 35th repaints are now. Perfectly said, slow clap AND an approving head nod lol.

