|
Transformers creator Bob Budiansky to attend TFcon Baltimore 2021
TFcon is thrilled to welcome Transformers creator*Bob Budiansky*to TFcon Baltimore 2021
. Mr. Budiansky is responsible for much of the writing of the original Marvel Transformers comic, and conceived the names of most of the original Transformers. He also wrote the vast majority of the descriptive tech spec biographies printed on the Transformers toy packages that Hasbro produced in the 1980s, giving each character its own unique personality. Mr. Budiansky will be taking part in a Q&A panel, signing, and meeting with fans all weekend long. Bob Budiansky is presented*by*The Chosen Prime
. Tickets are on sale now at:*https://www.tfcon.com/tickets
The post Transformers creator Bob Budiansky to attend TFcon Baltimore 2021
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca