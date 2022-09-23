Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Takara Tomy Hobby Expo ? Transformers Masterpiece MPG Raiden Prototype First Look


Courtesy of our very own mod Gamerlingual we have a coverage from the*Takara Tomy Hobby Expo which is being held in Tokyo, Japan. While we weren’t waiting big reveals, to our surprise the big*Transformers Masterpiece MPG Raiden Prototype was on display. We finally have a look at the combination of all the new Masterpiece Trainbots. See all the images after the break and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!

The post Takara Tomy Hobby Expo – Transformers Masterpiece MPG Raiden Prototype First Look appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



