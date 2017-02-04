Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 03:50 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,443
Transformers: The Last Knight Mission To Cybertron Glyph Decoder Now Available


Transformers Live Action Movie fans can now pick up their free Transformers: The Last Knight – Mission To Cybertron Glyph Decoder*from a nearest Toys”R”Us. The decoder can be used to decode Cybertronian Glyph hidden on the rumored Toys”R”Us Exclusive Transformers: The Last Knight – Mission To Cybertron subline figures. A promotional campaign is being carried out by TRU to announce the upcoming figures. Did we mentioned that the decoder was free?

The post Transformers: The Last Knight Mission To Cybertron Glyph Decoder Now Available appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
