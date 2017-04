Transformers: The Last Knight Mission To Cybertron Glyph Decoder Now Available

Transformers Live Action Movie fans can now pick up their free Transformers: The Last Knight – Mission To Cybertron Glyph Decoder *from a nearest Toys"R"Us. The decoder can be used to decode Cybertronian Glyph hidden on the rumored Toys"R"Us Exclusive Transformers: The Last Knight – Mission To Cybertron subline figures. A promotional campaign is being carried out by TRU to announce the upcoming figures. Did we mentioned that the decoder was free?