Studio Series Scavenger and Shockwave Sighted at US Retail
Thanks to boards member NothingHead, we have our first US sighting of the recently-released Studio Series leaders Scavenger and Shockwave! A bit of an unusual sighting though as this comes from the last place to get new figures, Florida, specifically the Orlando area at a Walmart. Both will run for about $49.99 USD and should be sprouting up elsewhere in due time, so keep your eyes peeled TFW!
