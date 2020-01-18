Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 44,075

Studio Series Scavenger and Shockwave Sighted at US Retail



Thanks to boards member NothingHead, we have our first US sighting of the recently-released Studio Series leaders Scavenger and Shockwave! A bit of an unusual sighting though as this comes from the last place to get new figures, Florida, specifically the Orlando area at a Walmart. Both will run for about $49.99 USD and should be sprouting up elsewhere in due time, so keep your eyes peeled TFW!



