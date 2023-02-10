Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Rumor: Additional 2024 Legacy ?Uni? Listings Found ? TFA Bumblebee, G1 Gears, Rescue


At the end of last year, we had the surprising discovery of what appeared to be early listings for the 2024 Legacy line, bearing the label of “Uni”. Today, thanks to the detective work of TFW’s Jtprime17 and Voltrace, it seems we have even more names to add to that list. As with the last batch, we recommend taking this as a rumor for now until we receive official confirmation. With that out of the way, the names provided this time include… Tra Gen Legacy UNI Core Rock 1 Product Number: F8516 EAN: 5010996194992 Tra Gen Legacy UNI Core &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Rumor: Additional 2024 Legacy “Uni” Listings Found – TFA Bumblebee, G1 Gears, Rescue Bots Chase, More! appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
