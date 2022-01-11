The official Takara Tomy Transformers Twitter
have just shared our first image of the packaging of*Masterpiece MPG-01 Shouki as well as some new robot mode images. Packaging is a long rectangular box so we may bet it will come in train mode. The box features the MPG logo in the upper left corner, a train mode picture on the right and robot mode on the left, all in black background. A very nice packaging indeed. We also have some extra images in robot mode. See the new images after the jump and then sound off on the 2005 Boards! » Continue Reading.
Transformers Masterpiece MPG-01 Shouki Packaging And New Images
