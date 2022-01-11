Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Masterpiece MPG-01 Shouki Packaging And New Images
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:00 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,701
Transformers Masterpiece MPG-01 Shouki Packaging And New Images


The official Takara Tomy Transformers Twitter have just shared our first image of the packaging of*Masterpiece MPG-01 Shouki as well as some new robot mode images. Packaging is a long rectangular box so we may bet it will come in train mode. The box features the MPG logo in the upper left corner, a train mode picture on the right and robot mode on the left, all in black background. A very nice packaging indeed. We also have some extra images in robot mode. See the new images after the jump and then sound off on the 2005 Boards! &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Masterpiece MPG-01 Shouki Packaging And New Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Astro Magnum Shackwave Transformers G1 Shockwave Original Hose +blaster 1983
Transformers
Transformers Power Of The Primes Throne Of The Primed Optimus Primal New Sdcc Pp
Transformers
Grimlock - Transformers Studio Series 86 - Weathered
Transformers
Transformers Power of the Primes Hun-grrr
Transformers
Transformers G1 - lot of 4 - Insecticons Jump Starter Hasbro 1984 vintage
Transformers
Transformers Siege PTeraxadon
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers War for Cybertron: Siege Deluxe Crosshairs USED
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:11 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.