Transformers Legacy Deluxe Kickback In-Hand Images



We have some new Transformers Legacy in-hand photos for this this morning, this time courtesy of chefatron! Here we have Deluxe Kickback, shown off in both robot and insect modes, displayed in a variety of poses, showing off his accessories, and comparing him with various other figures like the the previous Insecticon molds, other War For Cybertron toys including Buzzsaw and the recently



We have some new Transformers Legacy in-hand photos for this this morning, this time courtesy of chefatron! Here we have Deluxe Kickback, shown off in both robot and insect modes, displayed in a variety of poses, showing off his accessories, and comparing him with various other figures like the the previous Insecticon molds, other War For Cybertron toys including Buzzsaw and the recently leaked Beast Wars Sandstorm . Check out the images and review after the break and let us know if you will be adding this Insecticon to your collection!

