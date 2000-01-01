Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
View Poll Results: What are your favorite TF toy lines?
Takara Diaclones (I don't have cable in Japan and it's 1982!) 1 10.00%
G1 (Ba weep grana weep ninibon!) 6 60.00%
G2 (Burn that forest Optimus, BURN IT!) 0 0%
Beast Wars etc. (There is only one Dinobot!) 1 10.00%
TF Armada/Energon etc. (You think the toys look cheap? Wait 'til you see the animation!) 0 0%
TF Prime etc. (11 seasons, the more the better right? RIGHT?! ) 1 10.00%
M Bay movies (You can transform those right? Only 263 steps!) 1 10.00%
Masterpiece ('Til all are one, including how many dollars I have left!) 4 40.00%
Generations/Classics (TV show, I don't need no stinking new TV show!) 4 40.00%
Gobots (Never a problem with the Baron Von Joy trademark Hot Rodimus!) 1 10.00%
Multiple Choice Poll. Voters: 10. You may not vote on this poll

Old Today, 01:05 PM   #1
Which is your TF Generation of choice
Hey all,

I've notice a pretty strong reaction to those Studio Series figures and it led me to wondering who would want a bunch of Bayformers? Then I decided that I'm just old so get off my lawn, and post a poll.
That's not a joke, that's a severe behavioral disorder!
Old Today, 01:09 PM   #2
Re: Which is your TF Generation of choice
I like collecting G1 characters the most since there's a good variety of them and the designs still get attention in the comics.
Old Today, 02:03 PM   #3
Re: Which is your TF Generation of choice
I started collecting about 2 years ago. A friend got me hooked by giving me a g1 Grimlock, which was a cool throw back to my childhood. Then, of course, my little daughter wanted to know what it was.... So of course I had to buy the DVD of all the tv show episodes & the 86 movie to educate her.

That was like pulling the pin on the grenade.

Ended up getting every MP of season 1,2, & movie. Once that was done, I started hunting down the original g1 toys.
I'm glad to say I scored g1 Sunstreaker this past weekend and that collection is also complete.
Looks like I'm officially done !!!

Outside of TF Prime, CW, TR, & POTP for the kid's collection or someone on a budget, everything else is pure garbage for an adult collector, in my opinion. I know beauty is in the eye of the beholder and all... but come on.... those bay bots make any argument invalid.
