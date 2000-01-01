Mega Truck Generation 2 Join Date: Aug 2016 Location: Markham Ont Posts: 170

Re: Which is your TF Generation of choice I started collecting about 2 years ago. A friend got me hooked by giving me a g1 Grimlock, which was a cool throw back to my childhood. Then, of course, my little daughter wanted to know what it was.... So of course I had to buy the DVD of all the tv show episodes & the 86 movie to educate her.



That was like pulling the pin on the grenade.



Ended up getting every MP of season 1,2, & movie. Once that was done, I started hunting down the original g1 toys.

I'm glad to say I scored g1 Sunstreaker this past weekend and that collection is also complete.

Looks like I'm officially done !!!



Outside of TF Prime, CW, TR, & POTP for the kid's collection or someone on a budget, everything else is pure garbage for an adult collector, in my opinion. I know beauty is in the eye of the beholder and all... but come on.... those bay bots make any argument invalid. Last edited by Mega Truck; Today at 02:07 PM .