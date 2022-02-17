Via UK website ABGee
*we have our first look at the packaging of the new*Transformers: Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventures Dinobots Unite Smash Changer Optimus Prime. While this figure was officially revealed back in February this year
, we have new stock images revealing the packaging of this*new 9-inch Optimus Prime figure which transforms from truck to robot in just 3 steps…in fact, you smash the figure to do it. It?s good to notice that*the robot mode design is pretty similar to Bumblebee Movie Optimus Prime rather than Cyberverse, and some might say it could be an early Rise Of The Beasts » Continue Reading.
