TFC Combiners for Sale $200 each Ares (Predaking) - all bots, opened and displayed with boxes. $200



Uranos (Superion) All bots plus add on kit! opened and displayed, with boxes $200



Hercules (Devastator) - All bots, opened and displayed. No boxes. $200



I don't know how to add pics in threads... but if you are interested, DM me your email address and I can send pics.

