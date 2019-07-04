Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 07:00 AM   #1
GotBot
Titanium
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 1,261
Soundscream? A Siege packaging error.
I have no idea if this is news, or how to submit news properly through this mysterious, mythical and magical apparent news button but I was curious if anyone has seen this packing error - Siege Starscream in Soundwave's box. I have tried attaching a photo. Before getting on a soapbox and claiming it was a figure change, there are a few important things to note. First, Starscream is still strapped into his plastic clamshell. Secondly, there was only one layer of tape on the box. Thirdly, wave 2 voyagers are just now BARELY trickling in around here and the few stores with them only have 1 or each figure, no more. Fourth, why would anyone switch out a Soundwave for Starscream anyway when Starscream is still sttapped down? Fourth, I have never once seen the old switcheroo nonsense pulled here. The collector community is very small here, such a person would very likely get quickly sniffed out. Fifthlt, and finally, and most telling, I saw both figures removed from the factory sealed box. I'm not saying there definitely wasn't shenanigans but the evidence doesn't support it.
Old Today, 07:30 AM   #2
Yonoid
Animated
Yonoid's Avatar
Join Date: Dec 2015
Location: Oakville
Posts: 1,644
Re: Soundscream? A Siege packaging error.
The ghost of starscream?
