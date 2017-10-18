Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 39,034

Transformers Forged to Fight 4.0 Released!



Kabam sent word on a major update to Transformers Forged to Fight that is live now! Key points include: Act 3, Chapter 3 is now unlocked! Story details are below: Megatron’s rise to power culminates in this chapter as the Scientist struggles to prove his value to his crazed leader. The Scientist offers his latest creations, further enhancing Megatron’s Sharkticons and legion of Transformers to carry out his maniacal ambitions. Can the Commander and his allies remove this terrible foe? Maybe with the help of some new allies… 10 New Masteries Now Available New Features, Improvements & Fixes to Transformers:



Kabam sent word on a major update to Transformers Forged to Fight that is live now! Key points include: Act 3, Chapter 3 is now unlocked! Story details are below: Megatron's rise to power culminates in this chapter as the Scientist struggles to prove his value to his crazed leader. The Scientist offers his latest creations, further enhancing Megatron's Sharkticons and legion of Transformers to carry out his maniacal ambitions. Can the Commander and his allies remove this terrible foe? Maybe with the help of some new allies… 10 New Masteries Now Available New Features, Improvements & Fixes to Transformers:

