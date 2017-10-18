Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Forged to Fight 4.0 Released!
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 01:40 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 39,034
Transformers Forged to Fight 4.0 Released!


Kabam sent word on a major update to Transformers Forged to Fight that is live now! Key points include: Act 3, Chapter 3 is now unlocked! Story details are below: Megatron’s rise to power culminates in this chapter as the Scientist struggles to prove his value to his crazed leader. The Scientist offers his latest creations, further enhancing Megatron’s Sharkticons and legion of Transformers to carry out his maniacal ambitions. Can the Commander and his allies remove this terrible foe? Maybe with the help of some new allies… 10 New Masteries Now Available New Features, Improvements &#38; Fixes to Transformers: &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Forged to Fight 4.0 Released! appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Walgreens Exclusive Titans Return Wingspan & Cloudraker MISB
Transformers
Vintage G1 Transformers Jetfire MIB
Transformers
Vintage G1 Transformers Metroplex MIB
Transformers
KO Reissue G1 Transformers Dinobot Swoop MIB
Transformers
Vintage G1 Transformers Soundwave with Buzzsaw MIB Pre-Rub Symbol
Transformers
Lot of 80s VTG Transformers Optimus Prime Voltron GO Lion Megatron G1 G2
Transformers
masterpiece movie bumblebee
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:52 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.