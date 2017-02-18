Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 01:20 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 39,034
Prime 1 Studio PMTF-04: Ultra Magnus Statue Gallery


Prime 1 Studios has shared their*PMTF-04: Ultra Magnus Statue Gallery via their Facebook Fan Page. We had seen a prototype of this statue via our Tokio Wonderfest 2017 coverage*and now we have a very datailed galley of this white repaint of the impressive Optimus Prime statue. We have a description of the product from Prime 1 Studio: “Prime 1 Studio is proud to present PMTF-04: Ultra Magnus from Transformers: Generation 1. Design by renowned artist Josh Nizzi famous for his interpretation Transformers movies. Ultra Magnus is a white redecoration of G1 Optimus Prime and crafted with impressive attention &#187; Continue Reading.

