Prime 1 Studios has shared their PMTF-04: Ultra Magnus Statue Gallery via their Facebook Fan Page
. We had seen a prototype of this statue via our Tokio Wonderfest 2017 coverage
and now we have a very detailed gallery of this white repaint of the impressive Optimus Prime statue. We have a description of the product from Prime 1 Studio: "Prime 1 Studio is proud to present PMTF-04: Ultra Magnus from Transformers: Generation 1. Design by renowned artist Josh Nizzi famous for his interpretation Transformers movies. Ultra Magnus is a white redecoration of G1 Optimus Prime and crafted with impressive attention
