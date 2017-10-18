Previews World
*has updated with the IDW Publishing January 2018 solicitations list. Optimus Prime, Lost Light, First Strike, Transformers Vs Visionaries, new TPB for Optimus Prime, Windblade and IDW Transformers.* You can read on for the full list and the covers, but be careful since it may contain spoilers. OPTIMUS PRIME #15 CVR A ZAMA (W) John Barber (A/CA) Kei Zama “THE FALLING, PART 1!” Darkness falls over Cybertron as the legendary Onyx Prime returns. What does this mean for Optimus Prime-and the Earth? Windblade defends an already tense planet against a secret that could shatter Cybertron forever. In Shops: » Continue Reading.
