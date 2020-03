Transformers Trading Card Game Introduces Two More Titan Masters Attack Cards

The Transformers Trading Card Game team edges closer to next month's Wave 5 arrival by sharing two more reveals across their official social media channels: Transformers is about heroes and villains. Which side are you on? Post your favorite Autobot or Decepticon character card and declare your allegiance! Heroic Spotlight Villainous Spotlight Check out the attached card artwork, then share your deck plans on the 2005 boards!