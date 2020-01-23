|
Generations Selects Turtler and Gulf Package and In Hand Images
Thanks to Facebook user, Richard Tan Yong Jin
we have some more in hand images of the first two Seacons Turtler and Gulf from Generations Selects. Also a few users have pointed out that there might be a delay for those who ordered through Hasbro Pulse. The ETA for both figures was moved from 1/25 to 3/23. No official word yet on the delay but Gen Selects Star Convoy was also delayed about 2 months on Pulse.
