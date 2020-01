down_shift Moderator Join Date: May 2008 Location: Burlington Posts: 5,147

Transformers Cyberverse Quintesson Invasion Set Released at Retail Thanks to Matrix_Holder for letting us know that the Transformers: Cyberverse Quintesson Invasion set has been released at Canadian retail. The set was found at the Burlington Toys R Us in Ontario and retails for $44 plus taxes. (Though he did mention it was on sale for $35 plus taxes)



Happy Hunting! Attached Thumbnails