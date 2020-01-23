|
G1 Astrotrain Reissue Out At Canadian Retail
Via friend site Cybertron.ca
*we can report that the*G1 Astrotrain Reissue is out at Canadian retail. Cybertron.ca member Longshot found Astrotrain at Walmart in Ontario for $69.99 CAD ($53.30 approximately). Time to check your nearest Walmart to try to add some G1 flavor into your collection. Happy hunting!
