Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page G1 Astrotrain Reissue Out At Canadian Retail
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 08:30 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 44,096
G1 Astrotrain Reissue Out At Canadian Retail


Via friend site Cybertron.ca*we can report that the*G1 Astrotrain Reissue is out at Canadian retail. Cybertron.ca member Longshot found Astrotrain at Walmart in Ontario for $69.99 CAD ($53.30 approximately). Time to check your nearest Walmart to try to add some G1 flavor into your collection. Happy hunting!

The post G1 Astrotrain Reissue Out At Canadian Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Ontario Collectors Con 2020 will be Sunday January 26th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers BotCon TFSS 2.0 2014 Timelines Rewind & Eject COMPLETE
Transformers
Transformers BotCon TFSS 2.0 2014 Timelines Chromedome & Stylor COMPLETE
Transformers
Transformers BotCon TFSS 3.0 2015 Timelines Tarantulas & Arachnoids COMPLETE
Transformers
Transformers Impossible Toys set of G1 Spike & Sparkplug mini figures
Transformers
Transformers BotCon TFSS 2.0 Timelines Barricade & Frenzy COMPLETE
Transformers
Transformers Beast Wars Magnaboss
Transformers
Transformers BotCon Timelines Generation 2 Redux Sky-Byte COMPLETE
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 09:25 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.