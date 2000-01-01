Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 12:48 PM   #1
ronimus
Generation 1
ronimus's Ebay Auctions
Join Date: Jun 2017
Location: Waterloo
Posts: 12
Looking for Zeta Toys Aerial Bots
More specifically I'm looking for the following:

Zeta Toys ZB-05 downthrust
ZETA TOYS - ZB-02 - AIRSTRIKE
Zeta Toys ZT ZB-04 ZB04 Catapult Slingshot

email ronhossannah@gmail.com if you are looking to part ways.
