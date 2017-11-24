Once again, artist Emiliano Santalucia shares part of his collaborations to the franchise. This time he shows us his**Titans Return Soundwave Sketches. The sketches were shared via Emiliano Santalucia’s Facebook
*and we have a sketch of robot mode with and without Soundwave’s shoulder cannon. Emiliano comments: “I forgot I had never posted my sketches for the Titans Return Soundwave! Created in collaboration with Hasbro design team and based on the Blaster figure from the same line” The second image features Soundwave’s alt mode and Emiliano tells us something interesting about it: “Soundwave alt mode! It was supposed to be a » Continue Reading.
The post Titans Return Soundwave Sketches By Emiliano Santalucia
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...