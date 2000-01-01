freakx2001 Transformers Animated Join Date: Jan 2009 Location: Ottawa Posts: 352

Anyone collect RAH GIJoe? Hey,



Just bought a large lot of misc RAH GI Joe pieces. Wonder if there is anyone around that would like to trade for buy some?



Also heading to TFcon in July if wanted to arrange some deal.



** sorry posting this here, as didn't know where else to post it, as its not Transformer related***

Freakx2001's TFCON 2018 BST Thread





__________________