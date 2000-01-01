Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 09:58 PM   #1
freakx2001
Transformers Animated
Join Date: Jan 2009
Location: Ottawa
Posts: 352
Anyone collect RAH GIJoe?
Hey,

Just bought a large lot of misc RAH GI Joe pieces. Wonder if there is anyone around that would like to trade for buy some?

Also heading to TFcon in July if wanted to arrange some deal.

** sorry posting this here, as didn't know where else to post it, as its not Transformer related***
