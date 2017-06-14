|
Transformers Forged to Fight 2.0 ? Drift and Hot Rod Live!
Transformers Forged to Fight is rolling out it’s 2.0 upgrade today!* In it we get a lot of new stuff, including two new bots – Drift and Transformers the Last Knight Hot Rod!* Along with the new characters, there is a ton of in-game tweaking that’s occurred.** You can read on to check out all the details, but here’s a quick list: Transformers: The Last Knight limited-time missions New daily login calendar Transformers: The Last Knight environment New base look Boosts Forging updates New synergy bonus interface Alliance-based currency removed Check out some launch videos below and read on for » Continue Reading.
