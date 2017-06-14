Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 12:40 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,996
Transformers Forged to Fight 2.0 ? Drift and Hot Rod Live!


Transformers Forged to Fight is rolling out it’s 2.0 upgrade today!* In it we get a lot of new stuff, including two new bots – Drift and Transformers the Last Knight Hot Rod!* Along with the new characters, there is a ton of in-game tweaking that’s occurred.** You can read on to check out all the details, but here’s a quick list: Transformers: The Last Knight limited-time missions New daily login calendar Transformers: The Last Knight environment New base look Boosts Forging updates New synergy bonus interface Alliance-based currency removed Check out some launch videos below and read on for &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Forged to Fight 2.0 – Drift and Hot Rod Live! appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



