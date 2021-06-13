|
TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up June Week 2
June second week is over and we have another slow week of Transformers sightings. Kingdom T-Wrecks hit shelves in New Zealand and Siege Soundblaster (Mercenary insignia variant), G1 Optimus Prime reissue, and Kingdom Wave 3 Deluxe toys were found in Singapore. Kingdom Leader T-Wrecks In New Zealand
*2005 Board member Vaguely Heroic*found and bought the new Kingdom T-Wrecks at Toyworld t Te Awamutu. Takara Tomy Siege Soundblaster, G1 Optimus Prime reissue, Kingdom Wave 3 Deluxe In Singapore
*2005 Board member BattleUpSaber spotted the new Siege Soudnblaster with Mercenary insignia (Takara Tomy packaging), the G1 Optimus Prime reissue with » Continue Reading.
