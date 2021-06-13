Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up  June Week 2
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 05:41 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,662
TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up  June Week 2


June second week is over and we have another slow week of Transformers sightings. Kingdom T-Wrecks hit shelves in New Zealand and Siege Soundblaster (Mercenary insignia variant), G1 Optimus Prime reissue, and Kingdom Wave 3 Deluxe toys were found in Singapore. Kingdom Leader T-Wrecks In New Zealand *2005 Board member Vaguely Heroic*found and bought the new Kingdom T-Wrecks at Toyworld t Te Awamutu. Takara Tomy Siege Soundblaster, G1 Optimus Prime reissue, Kingdom Wave 3 Deluxe In Singapore *2005 Board member BattleUpSaber spotted the new Siege Soudnblaster with Mercenary insignia (Takara Tomy packaging), the G1 Optimus Prime reissue with &#187; Continue Reading.

The post TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up  June Week 2 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers
Transformer Henkei Ultra class Silverbolt
Transformers
Vintage MIB G1 Bombshell Transformer Lot
Transformers
Vintage G1 Sky Lynx Transformer Lot
Transformers
G1 Transformers Roadgrabber Kickback Snarl Skywarp Accessories
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS DREAM WAVE TCW-06 POTP DINOBOT VOLCANICUS ADD-ON KIT INSTOCK MISB
Transformers
Transformers Takara Tomy Masterpiece MP-22 Ultra Magnus Action Figure in stock !
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 06:57 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.