Cyber Batallion Sideswipe In-Hand Images

We had reported the release of* Cyber Batallion Shockwave and Sideswipe in Taiwan *in March. Shockwave got the attention of fans for his great robot mode, but Sideswipe was another nice addition to this line. Thanks to Weibo user* ?????88 *we have our first in-hand images of Cyber Batallion Sideswipe. We should remember this is a toy planned to be economic, big and simple. The robot mode sure looks nice and great for display and photographic purposes, and that is the strong point of this line.*Sideswipe sure looks nice in robot mode (specially his head), but his alt mode » Continue Reading. The post Cyber Batallion Sideswipe In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM