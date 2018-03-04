|
Cyber Batallion Sideswipe In-Hand Images
We had reported the release of*Cyber Batallion Shockwave and Sideswipe in Taiwan
*in March. Shockwave got the attention of fans for his great robot mode, but Sideswipe was another nice addition to this line. Thanks to Weibo user*?????88
*we have our first in-hand images of Cyber Batallion Sideswipe. We should remember this is a toy planned to be economic, big and simple. The robot mode sure looks nice and great for display and photographic purposes, and that is the strong point of this line.*Sideswipe sure looks nice in robot mode (specially his head), but his alt mode » Continue Reading.
The post Cyber Batallion Sideswipe In-Hand Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The 80s Toy Expo 2018
will be Sunday, April 15th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel
6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.