Studio Series 86 Voyager Ironhide First Look



Making its way across the web is our first look at the upcoming Studio Series 86 Voyager Ironhide! Shown only in robot mode for now, Ironhide is looking pretty accurate to his G1 cartoon model and comes with his gun. He also appears to be a new mold and not based on the WFC releases as some had speculated. We hope to see an official reveal soon, but until then you can check out the image after the break and let us know your first impressions on the boards!



