Thanks to*???? on YouTube
we have our first in-hand images of the new*Transformers Studio Series Core Ratchet.* This figure was recently found at retail in Taiwan and we finally have a clear look a this great representation of G1 Ratchet for the small Core class size. The figure comes with a mini-background of an Autobot ship command bridge and we can see Ratchet is a bit smaller that Studio Series Core Bumblebee Movie Shockwave. Ratchet features a great range of poseability for his size and a very clever and interesting transformation for a solid van mode. Ratchet comes with » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers Studio Series Core Ratchet In-Hand Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...