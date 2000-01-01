Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Wanted Items
Perfect Effect PC-19 Gorira jr
Today, 01:19 AM
arthanis
Join Date: Feb 2022
Location: Vancouver
Posts: 1
Perfect Effect PC-19 Gorira jr
I bought PE-DX06 and I cannot seem to find PC-19 Gorira Jr upgrade:
https://www.agesthreeandup.com/perfe...ira-jr-2-pack/
I would prefer to have PC-19, but I could settle for PC-19B (black repaint) if you have it. Thanks in advance.
