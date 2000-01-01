Today, 08:51 PM #1 Sunstreaker Generation 1 Join Date: Oct 2010 Location: Oakville Posts: 34 Pre TFCon Sale of my collection Have the following items for sale. Local pickup only in Oakville/Mississauga. If enough interest can meet at TFCon this Saturday to arrange a meet up.



All items are MISB if not noted.



Masterpiece Optimus Prime Hasbro 2012 ---$250

MP-02 Soundwave Hasbro 2013 ---$250

MP-12 Lambor Takara 2012 ---$110

MP-14 Alert Takara 2012 ---$100

AM14 Decepticon Vehicon Takara ---$40

UN-27 Transformers United WindCharger vs Decepticon Wipe-out Takara ---$45







Generation 1 Loose missing a couple pieces. PM for pictures.



G1 Jetfire Logo less variant Hasbro 1985 ---$150

G1 Megatron Hasbro 1984 ---$125





I also have TF Prime including First Edition stuff, Kreo, other MP's, as well as TF Gen Voyagers.

