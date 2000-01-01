|
Pre TFCon Sale of my collection
Have the following items for sale. Local pickup only in Oakville/Mississauga. If enough interest can meet at TFCon this Saturday to arrange a meet up.
All items are MISB if not noted.
Masterpiece Optimus Prime Hasbro 2012 ---$250
MP-02 Soundwave Hasbro 2013 ---$250
MP-12 Lambor Takara 2012 ---$110
MP-14 Alert Takara 2012 ---$100
AM14 Decepticon Vehicon Takara ---$40
UN-27 Transformers United WindCharger vs Decepticon Wipe-out Takara ---$45
Generation 1 Loose missing a couple pieces. PM for pictures.
G1 Jetfire Logo less variant Hasbro 1985 ---$150
G1 Megatron Hasbro 1984 ---$125
I also have TF Prime including First Edition stuff, Kreo, other MP's, as well as TF Gen Voyagers.