Today, 08:51 PM
Sunstreaker
Generation 1
Join Date: Oct 2010
Location: Oakville
Posts: 34
Pre TFCon Sale of my collection
Have the following items for sale. Local pickup only in Oakville/Mississauga. If enough interest can meet at TFCon this Saturday to arrange a meet up.

All items are MISB if not noted.

Masterpiece Optimus Prime Hasbro 2012 ---$250
MP-02 Soundwave Hasbro 2013 ---$250
MP-12 Lambor Takara 2012 ---$110
MP-14 Alert Takara 2012 ---$100
AM14 Decepticon Vehicon Takara ---$40
UN-27 Transformers United WindCharger vs Decepticon Wipe-out Takara ---$45



Generation 1 Loose missing a couple pieces. PM for pictures.

G1 Jetfire Logo less variant Hasbro 1985 ---$150
G1 Megatron Hasbro 1984 ---$125


I also have TF Prime including First Edition stuff, Kreo, other MP's, as well as TF Gen Voyagers.
