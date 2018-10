Fear or Courage Machine War Join Date: Apr 2008 Location: Pickering Posts: 219

Canadian source for TF/Joe Vinyls? I got a pair at Fan Expo (Grimlock and Starscream), and I love them. But I've only seen them twice, and both times, at conventions. Does anywhere in Canada actually sell them? I'm based in the GTA (Marhkam/Pickering/Scarborough/Ajax zone) for reference.

