|
First Look At Transformers: Bot Bots
This was an enigma. From the first discovery of the trademark
to the mind-boggling product names
, Transformers: Bot Bots was a mystery. But Hasbro promised to unravel the secret during next week’s London Comic-Con
. However, inside the latest Hasbro Investor Fact Sheet
, a little thumbnail under 2018 Holiday Initiatives is giving us our first look at*Transformers: Bot Bots. Naturally, we enhanced the image to give our members a good look. Judging by the teaser image, it seems as though the line is harking back to the good ol’ days of T.E.C.H. aka Appliancebots, albeit with a » Continue Reading.
The post First Look At Transformers: Bot Bots
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The 2018 Action Figure Expo
will be Sunday, September 16th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.