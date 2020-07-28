|
Transformers Earth Wars: Omega Supreme and Overlord Event
The team over at Space Ape have been working hard on a massive new event for the Transformers Earth Wars game and they’ve shared the details with us! In a brand new campaign event, players will be able to unlock characters Omega Supreme and Overlord to add to their rosters! However, they are not like regular bots. These two will take on the role of a combiner and function as such despite not being combiners themselves. The campaign will follow the upcoming War For Cybertron Netflix series and take place during the exodus from Cybertron, depicting Omega’s last stand in » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers Earth Wars: Omega Supreme and Overlord Event
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca