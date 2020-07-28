Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers Earth Wars: Omega Supreme and Overlord Event


The team over at Space Ape have been working hard on a massive new event for the Transformers Earth Wars game and they’ve shared the details with us! In a brand new campaign event, players will be able to unlock characters Omega Supreme and Overlord to add to their rosters! However, they are not like regular bots. These two will take on the role of a combiner and function as such despite not being combiners themselves. The campaign will follow the upcoming War For Cybertron Netflix series and take place during the exodus from Cybertron, depicting Omega’s last stand in &#187; Continue Reading.

Re: Transformers Earth Wars: Omega Supreme and Overlord Event
Glad I quit 2 years ago, no longer need to do weekend full-time grinding.
