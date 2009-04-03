Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 10:51 AM
Magnimus
Armada
Magnimus's Avatar
Join Date: May 2008
Location: Hamilton, Ontario
Posts: 683
Netflix Soundwave - Stress Marks in Shoulders?
For those of you that have the War for Cybertron Trilogy Netflix Soundwave (I know he's hard to find, which is what makes this all the more alarming), is your figure showing white stress marks in the shoulders?

I got this figure on Ebay (in box), and when I opened him up, I noticed his shoulders are very tight when moving the arms at the shoulder pin. I happened to look inside the shoulder at the joint assembly, and I'm seeing some very distressing stress marks in the plastic.

Is anyone else having this issue? Any ideas what I can do to prevent this very elusive figure from breaking? Given how hard he is to find, I don't think my heart can take it if he breaks because Hasbro's QC is garbage.
"No we would never shoot nuclear weapons at Decepticons." - Col. Jack Jacobs (on the Colbert Report 03/04/09)
