Old Today, 10:31 AM   #1
zfarsh
Beasty
Join Date: Sep 2013
Location: Oakville Canada
Posts: 348
Iron Factory Sixshot - Legends - at OCC
Hi,

I have an Iron Factory Sixshot that i got few days ago, but see it just doesnt fit with my all autobots legends collection and no room elsewhere, so i am putting it on sale, which is too bad.


Will bring it to the Ontario Convention Centre this Sunday. Pls pm me if interested

Iron Factory IF EX-19 complete = 55$ Canadian
Note: there is some paint chip on the sword handle, and I have seen other members owning this mentioning the same thing.


in case you dont know what it is, click this link below for pics, it is legends scale, 4" tall

http://www.tfw2005.com/boards/thread...xshot.1074794/
