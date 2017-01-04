Yesterday the TFW2005 staff took a look at the top Transformers of 2016
, and today our focus turned squarely to the third party market. Digging into the results one fact was very clear: the third party market may now be as fragmented as it’s ever been, serving every niche from “Masterpiece” down to “Legends”. Fifteen companies were represented in our nearly sixty figures selected. The market fragmentation lead to very diverse selections, with the top figures receiving a couple of votes more than the bulk of their competition. Notably, MakeToys Striker Manus nailed down three top votes and one » Continue Reading.
The post TFW2005 Staff Top Third Party Toy Picks of 2016
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...