Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page TFW2005 Staff Top Third Party Toy Picks of 2016
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 11:00 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 36,755
TFW2005 Staff Top Third Party Toy Picks of 2016


Yesterday the TFW2005 staff took a look at the top Transformers of 2016, and today our focus turned squarely to the third party market. Digging into the results one fact was very clear: the third party market may now be as fragmented as it’s ever been, serving every niche from “Masterpiece” down to “Legends”. Fifteen companies were represented in our nearly sixty figures selected. The market fragmentation lead to very diverse selections, with the top figures receiving a couple of votes more than the bulk of their competition. Notably, MakeToys Striker Manus nailed down three top votes and one &#187; Continue Reading.

The post TFW2005 Staff Top Third Party Toy Picks of 2016 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Ontario Collectors Con - Sunday January 29th
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Takara Tomy Masterpiece MP3 Sealed
Transformers
Transformers Takara Tomy Masterpiece MP9B Sealed
Transformers
Transformers Materpiece Igear Thrust Attack PP03A Mint
Transformers
Transformers Takara Tomy Masterpiece MP6 Sealed
Transformers
Transformers Takara Tomy Masterpiece MP4 mint condition never played with!
Transformers
Transformers Takara Tomy Masterpiece MP9 Sealed
Transformers
1/24 SCALE PORSCHE MARTINI 911 TURBO BUILT MODEL (aka "Jazz" G1 Transformers)
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 11:47 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.