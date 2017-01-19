|
Transformers Earth Wars: Bruticus and Optimus Maximus Revealed
Thanks to Snakas on Twitter
*we have screencaps*of Bruticus and Optimus Maximus who are coming to the Earth Wars Mobile game by*SpaceApe team. The new combiners should be available in a few days, so be ready to add the power of these giants to your ranks.
The post Transformers Earth Wars: Bruticus and Optimus Maximus Revealed
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Ontario Collectors Con - Sunday January 29th