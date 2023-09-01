Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 05:38 PM
zackmak
Robot Master
Join Date: Mar 2008
Location: Kitchener
Posts: 759
Transformers Metal Earth Steel Model Kits, Optimus Prime
I received these two kits as gifts. Items were never opened by me, but there is 'shelf wear' on packages. No glue required. These are for the movie 'The Last Knight' versions of Optimus Prime as a robot and for his alt truck mode. There are plenty of Youtube videos to show how to make these and what the finished product looks like. Very cool metallic with colour! I just don't have the patience to put these together, unfortunately.

Also included are some random items:

* A Dark Of The Moon pamphlet from Greece. There is Greek and English language on the fold-out pamphlet

* two foil cards (one of Bumblebee # CR-02 , and one of ' Decepticons ' Shockwave and Starscream # CR-08 ). These were from the Dark Of The Moon trading card set from 2011 / 2013 , by Enterplay / FMC. Their backs have an image to create the surface of the moon, along with the other 7 cards in this ' Chromium ' insert set

* a random tattoo of Optimus Prime

* a couple of Autobot insignia stickers picked up from a convention

$50 or best offer, for the lot
