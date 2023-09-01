zackmak Robot Master Join Date: Mar 2008 Location: Kitchener Posts: 759

Kre-o Encyclopedia; Milton Bradley Action Cards+Stickers; legends Animated Starscream The Kreo encyclopedia is brand new, unopened, and includes the exclusive Orion Pax Kreon figure. Has profiles on pretty much all the Kreons up until publication (2014). Also includes comic stories.



The Milton Bradley cards include:

Soundwave

Ravage

Swoop

Kickback



The Milton Bradley stickers include:

Ravage

Rumble (with mark on backing)

Jazz (backing removed, but included)



Some random Autobot and Decepticon insignia foil stickers



A couple Autobot insignia stickers I picked up from a convention



Starscream ' Legends ' class-size Animated figure from the 2008 Universe line.



$40 or best offer, for the lot. Attached Thumbnails







