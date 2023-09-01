Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 05:30 PM   #1
zackmak
Join Date: Mar 2008
Location: Kitchener
Posts: 759
Kre-o Encyclopedia; Milton Bradley Action Cards+Stickers; legends Animated Starscream
The Kreo encyclopedia is brand new, unopened, and includes the exclusive Orion Pax Kreon figure. Has profiles on pretty much all the Kreons up until publication (2014). Also includes comic stories.

The Milton Bradley cards include:
Soundwave
Ravage
Swoop
Kickback

The Milton Bradley stickers include:
Ravage
Rumble (with mark on backing)
Jazz (backing removed, but included)

Some random Autobot and Decepticon insignia foil stickers

A couple Autobot insignia stickers I picked up from a convention

Starscream ' Legends ' class-size Animated figure from the 2008 Universe line.

$40 or best offer, for the lot.
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: IMG_2524.jpg Views: 0 Size: 97.7 KB ID: 54401   Click image for larger version Name: IMG_2525.jpg Views: 0 Size: 95.3 KB ID: 54402   Click image for larger version Name: IMG_2526.jpg Views: 0 Size: 96.1 KB ID: 54403   Click image for larger version Name: IMG_2527.jpg Views: 0 Size: 93.3 KB ID: 54404   Click image for larger version Name: IMG_2528.jpg Views: 0 Size: 94.5 KB ID: 54405  

Click image for larger version Name: IMG_2529.jpg Views: 0 Size: 96.9 KB ID: 54406   Click image for larger version Name: IMG_2531.jpg Views: 0 Size: 97.7 KB ID: 54407   Click image for larger version Name: IMG_2532.jpg Views: 0 Size: 96.6 KB ID: 54408   Click image for larger version Name: IMG_2533.jpg Views: 0 Size: 96.8 KB ID: 54409   Click image for larger version Name: IMG_2530.jpg Views: 0 Size: 97.9 KB ID: 54410  
