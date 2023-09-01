|
Kre-o Encyclopedia; Milton Bradley Action Cards+Stickers; legends Animated Starscream
The Kreo encyclopedia is brand new, unopened, and includes the exclusive Orion Pax Kreon figure. Has profiles on pretty much all the Kreons up until publication (2014). Also includes comic stories.
The Milton Bradley cards include:
Soundwave
Ravage
Swoop
Kickback
The Milton Bradley stickers include:
Ravage
Rumble (with mark on backing)
Jazz (backing removed, but included)
Some random Autobot and Decepticon insignia foil stickers
A couple Autobot insignia stickers I picked up from a convention
Starscream ' Legends ' class-size Animated figure from the 2008 Universe line.
$40 or best offer, for the lot.