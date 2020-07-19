Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Takara Tomy Masterpiece MP-49 Black Convoy (Nemesis Prime) Packaging Images
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Yesterday, 11:50 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 44,999
Takara Tomy Masterpiece MP-49 Black Convoy (Nemesis Prime) Packaging Images


Via the official Takara Tomy Transformers twitter*we can share for you our first official image of the packaging of the upcoming Transformers Masterpiece MP-49 Black Convoy. This is the inevitable redeco of MP-44 Optimus Prime Ver.3 in Black Convoy/RID Scourge/Nemesis Prime colors. As we saw in our first official images, this release features Decepticon insignias on his shoulders and, while it comes with his laser gun and battle axe, there’s no trailer included. Packaging is an horizontal box with the usual Masterpiece style featuring the robot and alt mode in the front. This figure is expected for &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Takara Tomy Masterpiece MP-49 Black Convoy (Nemesis Prime) Packaging Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
G1 G2 Transformers Lot Ultra Magnus Cy-kill Zod Laser Gun Parts Repair Mini
Transformers
Masterpiece (MP 28) HOT RODIMUS (HOT ROD), MIB. w/Collector's coin. Authentic
Transformers
Transformers WFC-S27 Decepticon Phantomstrike 4 pack (Siege Skywarp)
Transformers
Transformers G1 Menasor brand new - Complete and in Original Box
Transformers
Transformers Jetfire G1 in Box, good condition, from Bandai. w French RARE
Transformers
Vintage Hasbro G1 Transformers Headmaster Fortress Maximus Incomplete 1987
Transformers
Transformers WFC-S27 Decepticon Phantomstrike 4 pack (Siege Skywarp)
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 08:06 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.