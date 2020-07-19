|
Takara Tomy Masterpiece MP-49 Black Convoy (Nemesis Prime) Packaging Images
Via the official Takara Tomy Transformers twitter
*we can share for you our first official image of the packaging of the upcoming Transformers Masterpiece MP-49 Black Convoy. This is the inevitable redeco of MP-44 Optimus Prime Ver.3
in Black Convoy/RID Scourge/Nemesis Prime colors. As we saw in our first official images
, this release features Decepticon insignias on his shoulders and, while it comes with his laser gun and battle axe, there’s no trailer included. Packaging is an horizontal box with the usual Masterpiece style featuring the robot and alt mode in the front. This figure is expected for » Continue Reading.
