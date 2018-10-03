Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 41,179

New Poster For Transformers: Rescue Bots Academy Featuring Evergreen Bumblebee



We have received a brand new international poster for*Transformers: Rescue Bots Academy which will hit small screens overseas by next year. The new poster features Hot Shot, Hoist, Evergreen Optimus Prime, Heatwave, Wedge, Chase, Medix, Whirl, and making his debut; Evergreen Bumblebee. Though no dates given, the series will air in UK through Pop TV. Official Plot synopsis: “A group of young Bots fresh from Cybertron (Hot Shot, Whirl, Medix, Hoist and Wedge), have the honor of being the first-ever class to enroll in Earths Rescue Bot Training Academy and learn how to become Earth heroes through hands-on experience.” Target



