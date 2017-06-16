Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 02:21 PM
zuffyprime
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Toronto/Miss/Brampton
Posts: 4,915
Original animation model photos of Chromia Firestar Moonracer and Elita 1
https://transformersmultiverse.wordp...war-was-young/

You'll find them about 3 quarters of the way down.
