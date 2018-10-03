Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 41,179

Transformers: Cyberverse Deluxe Wave 2 Spotted In Singapore



Good news for fans in Singapore. The* new*Transformers: Cyberverse Deluxe Wave 2 has been spotted at Singapore retail. 2005 Boards user*Ashiaka*found Megatron, Windblade and Acid Storm at*OG Orchard Point in Singapore for 30 Sinapore dollars ($21.77). 2005 Boards member*lake88 also found the same wave at*Metro Centerpoint as reported in our



