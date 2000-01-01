Today, 12:06 AM #1 TNG Hot Rod did nothing wrong Join Date: Dec 2019 Location: Calgary Posts: 11 What's the distribution of figures per case for ER? Hello my beauts,



So I was just wondering what's the amount of figures per case? Like im saying 3 Grapples in most sightings.

Also only 1 Prime as well. So I was judt sondering.



Also one more question(Sorry now that im more conscious about my collecting I have so many) How is it that people check availability of TFs? Cause I see lots of people talk about seeing certain figures pop up in say TRU or WM system but i have no idea where its coming from? I mean its not really a must know just more of curiousity. Hope yall are having a good week!😊 Today, 01:23 AM #2 Iron Moose Knows things Join Date: May 2007 Location: Mostly MTL Posts: 372 Re: What's the distribution of figures per case for ER? Battlemasters were 12 to a case in Siege WFC.



Micromasters were 8 to a case in Siege WFC. I assume these are the same for Earthrise.







Deluxes are 8 to a case. (evenly packed in wave 1)



Voyagers are 3 to a case (1 SS, 2 Grapple in wave 1)



Leaders are 2 to a case.

BST Feedback:

