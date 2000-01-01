|
What's the distribution of figures per case for ER?
Hello my beauts,
So I was just wondering what's the amount of figures per case? Like im saying 3 Grapples in most sightings.
Also only 1 Prime as well. So I was judt sondering.
Also one more question(Sorry now that im more conscious about my collecting I have so many) How is it that people check availability of TFs? Cause I see lots of people talk about seeing certain figures pop up in say TRU or WM system but i have no idea where its coming from? I mean its not really a must know just more of curiousity. Hope yall are having a good week!😊