Today, 12:06 AM   #1
TNG
Hot Rod did nothing wrong
Question What's the distribution of figures per case for ER?
Hello my beauts,

So I was just wondering what's the amount of figures per case? Like im saying 3 Grapples in most sightings.
Also only 1 Prime as well. So I was judt sondering.

Also one more question(Sorry now that im more conscious about my collecting I have so many) How is it that people check availability of TFs? Cause I see lots of people talk about seeing certain figures pop up in say TRU or WM system but i have no idea where its coming from? I mean its not really a must know just more of curiousity. Hope yall are having a good week!😊
Today, 01:23 AM   #2
Iron Moose
Knows things
Re: What's the distribution of figures per case for ER?
Battlemasters were 12 to a case in Siege WFC.

Micromasters were 8 to a case in Siege WFC. I assume these are the same for Earthrise.



Deluxes are 8 to a case. (evenly packed in wave 1)

Voyagers are 3 to a case (1 SS, 2 Grapple in wave 1)

Leaders are 2 to a case.
