IDW Transformers Comic Solicitations for January 2020
*we can share for you the IDW solicitations for January 2020. Januarys releases include the new IDW’s Transformers series issue #17, Transformers Galaxies #05 and a very unexpected surprise: A collection of the Predacons finest moments. A 100-page book collecting issues from G1 Transformers UK, Beast Wars: The Gathering, the original IDW Transformers series, and the never before republished Transformers: Dawn of the Predacus 2016 BotCon exclusive comic. You can check out the solicits, together with their excellent cover artwork, attached to this post after the jump. Then, you can sound off on the 2005 Boards! » Continue Reading.
