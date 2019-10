IDW Transformers Comic Solicitations for January 2020

Thanks to* Previews World *and* bleedingcool.com *we can share for you the IDW solicitations for January 2020. January's releases include the new IDW's Transformers series issue #17, Transformers Galaxies #05 and a very unexpected surprise: A collection of the Predacons' finest moments. A 100-page book collecting issues from G1 Transformers UK, Beast Wars: The Gathering, the original IDW Transformers series, and the never before republished Transformers: Dawn of the Predacus 2016 BotCon exclusive comic. You can check out the solicits, together with their excellent cover artwork, attached to this post after the jump.