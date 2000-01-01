Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page What are you looking for at Nov 5th toy show?
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:32 PM   #1
zuffyprime
Metroplex
zuffyprime's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Toronto/Miss/Brampton
Posts: 4,627
Thumbs up What are you looking for at Nov 5th toy show?
Hey guys!Nov toy show is around the corner and I'm curious as to what you are looking for?!


As for me I'm looking for:
- mib Apollyon second run
-mib g1 ko springer
-mib g1 ko prowl
-mib g1 ko skullcruncher
-mib g1 ko mindwipe
-mib g1 ko bluestreak
1984 boxes/inserts g1 or g1 ko
__________________
I'm Buying: G1 Boxes/Inserts
I'm Buying: G1 MIB KOs
If you have any for sale, please let me know, thanks
zuffyprime is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 12:47 PM   #2
Yonoid
Energon
Yonoid's Avatar
Join Date: Dec 2015
Location: Oakville
Posts: 855
Re: What are you looking for at Nov 5th toy show?
Iron Factory EX02 Weapon Defense Squad Turrets & Manacle

Sword and Gun for Fort Max
__________________
Feedback Thread :
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...596#post687596

4 Sale:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=68541

Looking for:
TR ramhorn
TLK Cogman deluxe, Nitro Zeus
Yonoid is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 12:58 PM   #3
andersox
Generation 1
Join Date: Apr 2017
Location: Calgary
Posts: 37
Re: What are you looking for at Nov 5th toy show?
If anyone finds a Grotusque 3-pack they are willing to sell to me I will gladly pay (within reason.)
andersox is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
NEW LARGE TRANSFORMERS DEVASTATOR G1 MECH FANS TOYS MF-17 HERCULES COMBINED 6 R
Transformers
NEW Takara Transformers Masterpiece MP-12 Sideswipe Lambor LP500S Action Figures
Transformers
Beast Wars (Beasties) Transformers huge lot of 46 figures - Ultra, Mega, Deluxe
Transformers
Vintage G1 Transformers Soundwave with Buzzsaw MIB Pre-Rub Symbol
Transformers
Lot of 80s VTG Transformers Optimus Prime Voltron GO Lion Megatron G1 G2
Transformers
Transformers G1 ?Kup? Factory Sealed NEW Circa 1986
Transformers
X-Transbots Apollyon 3rd Party Transformer Megatron
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:19 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.