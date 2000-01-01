Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 12:32 PM
zuffyprime
Metroplex
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Toronto/Miss/Brampton
Posts: 4,627
What are you looking for at Nov 5th toy show?
Hey guys!Nov toy show is around the corner and I'm curious as to what you are looking for?!
As for me I'm looking for:
- mib Apollyon second run
-mib g1 ko springer
-mib g1 ko prowl
-mib g1 ko skullcruncher
-mib g1 ko mindwipe
-mib g1 ko bluestreak
1984 boxes/inserts g1 or g1 ko
I'm Buying: G1 Boxes/Inserts
I'm Buying: G1 MIB KOs
If you have any for sale, please let me know, thanks
Today, 12:47 PM
Yonoid
Energon
Join Date: Dec 2015
Location: Oakville
Posts: 855
Re: What are you looking for at Nov 5th toy show?
Iron Factory EX02 Weapon Defense Squad Turrets & Manacle
Sword and Gun for Fort Max
Feedback Thread :
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...596#post687596
4 Sale:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=68541
Looking for:
TR ramhorn
TLK Cogman deluxe, Nitro Zeus
Today, 12:58 PM
andersox
Generation 1
Join Date: Apr 2017
Location: Calgary
Posts: 37
Re: What are you looking for at Nov 5th toy show?
If anyone finds a Grotusque 3-pack they are willing to sell to me I will gladly pay (within reason.)
Transformers Shopping
