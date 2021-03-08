Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 46,239

Transformers 7 To Film In Canada?



Take this news with a grain of salt, as we are filing this under ‘rumor’ category, but we have received info that Paramount Pictures is planning to film ‘Transformers 7‘ in Canada. MELS Studios near downtown Montreal will host the filming (or at least some part of it) during the production phase of the movie. Stage 3 will also act as the production office for TF7. As we speak, COVID-19 Safety Protocols are being prepared for an undisclosed period. MELS Studio is known for principal photography of X-Men: Dark Phoenix, Jack Ryan, and Pet Sematary. As how it happened with



Take this news with a grain of salt, as we are filing this under 'rumor' category, but we have received info that Paramount Pictures is planning to film 'Transformers 7' in Canada. MELS Studios near downtown Montreal will host the filming (or at least some part of it) during the production phase of the movie. Stage 3 will also act as the production office for TF7. As we speak, COVID-19 Safety Protocols are being prepared for an undisclosed period. MELS Studio is known for principal photography of X-Men: Dark Phoenix, Jack Ryan, and Pet Sematary.





