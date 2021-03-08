Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Transformers 7 To Film In Canada?


Take this news with a grain of salt, as we are filing this under ‘rumor’ category, but we have received info that Paramount Pictures is planning to film ‘Transformers 7‘ in Canada. MELS Studios near downtown Montreal will host the filming (or at least some part of it) during the production phase of the movie. Stage 3 will also act as the production office for TF7. As we speak, COVID-19 Safety Protocols are being prepared for an undisclosed period. MELS Studio is known for principal photography of X-Men: Dark Phoenix, Jack Ryan, and Pet Sematary. As how it happened with &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers 7 To Film In Canada? appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



