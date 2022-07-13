Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Hasbro Highlights San Diego Comic-Con 2022 Plan


Hasbro has issued a press release highlighting its plans for*San Diego Comic-Con 2022. TRANSFORMERS In celebration of the 15th anniversary of the first live action film, TRANSFORMERS, Hasbro will engage fans with trivia sessions, premium giveaways and more. Photo opportunities with Bumblebee as the 1977 Camaro, a replica car from the 2007 movie, will be available each day. The beloved voice talent of Optimus Prime, Peter Cullen, will join for a special poster signing session on Saturday. Hasbro TRANSFORMERS Product Panel: Thursday, July 21 at 1:00PM – 2:00PM &#124; Room: 29AB In addition to 15th anniversary Studio Series product display, &#187; Continue Reading.

